NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - The IT service provider Bechtle increased its revenue and profit last year despite the recent reluctance of customers. On the basis of preliminary key data, revenue rose by 6.8 percent to around 6.4 billion euros, as the MDax-listed company announced in Neckarsulm on Tuesday. Of the proceeds, around 374 million euros remained as pre-tax profit. This corresponds to an increase of 6.7 percent compared to the previous year. The operating margin remained stable at 5.8 percent.

With these figures, Bechtle developed as expected by the Executive Board. The management will publish the complete figures on March 15./ngu/men