PRESS RELEASE: Bechtle Defies the Crisis

Bechtle Defies the Crisis
2021-02-04 / 07:30
Bechtle Defies the Crisis
- Revenue up over 8 per cent to around EUR5.82 billion
- EBT grows approximately 14 per cent to around EUR270 million
- EBT margin expected to increase to 4.6 per cent
Neckarsulm, 4 February 2021 - Unruffled by the coronavirus crisis, Bechtle AG grew strongly in the 2020 fiscal year,
according to preliminary figures. Revenue rose largely organically by over 8 per cent to around EUR5.82 billion, from
EUR5.37 billion in the prior year. Bechtle increased its pre-tax profit by around 14 per cent to approximately EUR270
million. The EBT margin is thus expected to be 4.6 per cent. As of 31 December 2020, Bechtle had a total workforce of
12,180 (prior year: 11,487).
With a revenue increase of around 11 per cent, the fourth quarter saw very strong development. In the IT E-Commerce
segment revenue increased more than 7 per cent, and in the IT System House & Managed Services segment it grew even more
than 13 per cent compared to the prior year. Growth dynamics thus increased noticeably compared to the previous
quarters.
Bechtle AG will publish the complete and audited results for the 2020 fiscal year on Friday, 19 March 2021.
About Bechtle:
Bechtle AG has 75 IT system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. With 24 e-commerce companies in 14 countries,
Bechtle is one of Europe's leading IT enterprises. Founded in 1983, the group is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany,
and currently has more than 12,000 employees. Bechtle offers its 70,000+ customers from the fields of industry and
trade, the public sector and the financial market a comprehensive, cross-manufacturer portfolio of IT infrastructure
and IT operation solutions. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX indexes. 2020 revenue is expected to amount to
around EUR5.82 billion. For more information, see bechtle.com
Contact
Investor Relations Corporate Communications/Press
Martin Link Sabine Brand
martin.link@bechtle.com sabine.brand@bechtle.com
Tel: +49 7132 981-4149 Tel: +49 7132 981-4115
Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Phone: +49 7132 981-0
Fax: +49 7132 981-8000
E-mail: ir@bechtle.com
Internet: bechtle.com
ISIN: DE0005158703
WKN: 515870
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
