MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bechtle AG    BC8   DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/04 01:32:01 am
179.35 EUR   +0.08%
01:34aPRESS RELEASE : Bechtle Defies the Crisis
DJ
01:34aBECHTLE : Defies the Crisis
EQ
01/29BECHTLE : Onsite Services is SAP Gold Partner
PU
PRESS RELEASE: Bechtle Defies the Crisis

02/04/2021 | 01:34am EST
DGAP-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales 
Bechtle Defies the Crisis 
2021-02-04 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Bechtle Defies the Crisis 
 
- Revenue up over 8 per cent to around EUR5.82 billion 
- EBT grows approximately 14 per cent to around EUR270 million 
- EBT margin expected to increase to 4.6 per cent 
Neckarsulm, 4 February 2021 - Unruffled by the coronavirus crisis, Bechtle AG grew strongly in the 2020 fiscal year, 
according to preliminary figures. Revenue rose largely organically by over 8 per cent to around EUR5.82 billion, from 
EUR5.37 billion in the prior year. Bechtle increased its pre-tax profit by around 14 per cent to approximately EUR270 
million. The EBT margin is thus expected to be 4.6 per cent. As of 31 December 2020, Bechtle had a total workforce of 
12,180 (prior year: 11,487). 
With a revenue increase of around 11 per cent, the fourth quarter saw very strong development. In the IT E-Commerce 
segment revenue increased more than 7 per cent, and in the IT System House & Managed Services segment it grew even more 
than 13 per cent compared to the prior year. Growth dynamics thus increased noticeably compared to the previous 
quarters. 
Bechtle AG will publish the complete and audited results for the 2020 fiscal year on Friday, 19 March 2021. 
*** 
About Bechtle: 
Bechtle AG has 75 IT system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. With 24 e-commerce companies in 14 countries, 
Bechtle is one of Europe's leading IT enterprises. Founded in 1983, the group is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, 
and currently has more than 12,000 employees. Bechtle offers its 70,000+ customers from the fields of industry and 
trade, the public sector and the financial market a comprehensive, cross-manufacturer portfolio of IT infrastructure 
and IT operation solutions. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX indexes. 2020 revenue is expected to amount to 
around EUR5.82 billion. For more information, see bechtle.com 
Contact 
Investor Relations      Corporate Communications/Press 
Martin Link             Sabine Brand 
martin.link@bechtle.com sabine.brand@bechtle.com 
Tel: +49 7132 981-4149  Tel: +49 7132 981-4115 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Bechtle AG 
              Bechtle Platz 1 
              74172 Neckarsulm 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 7132 981-0 
Fax:          +49 7132 981-8000 
E-mail:       ir@bechtle.com 
Internet:     bechtle.com 
ISIN:         DE0005158703 
WKN:          515870 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1165535 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1165535 2021-02-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 01:33 ET (06:33 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BECHTLE AG -1.81% 179.2 Delayed Quote.0.45%
MDAX 0.49% 32193.65 Delayed Quote.4.54%
TECDAX 0.47% 3495.76 Delayed Quote.8.81%
TECDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 0.66% 3501.07 Delayed Quote.8.97%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 816 M 6 990 M 6 990 M
Net income 2020 195 M 234 M 234 M
Net Debt 2020 53,0 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,7x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 7 526 M 9 049 M 9 046 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 055
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart BECHTLE AG
Duration : Period :
Bechtle AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECHTLE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 171,71 €
Last Close Price 179,20 €
Spread / Highest target 7,14%
Spread / Average Target -4,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Olemotz Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Winkler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Dobitsch Member-Supervisory Board
Uli Drautz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Eberle Member-Supervisory Board
