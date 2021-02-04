PRESS RELEASE: Bechtle Defies the Crisis

DGAP-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales Bechtle Defies the Crisis 2021-02-04 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bechtle Defies the Crisis - Revenue up over 8 per cent to around EUR5.82 billion - EBT grows approximately 14 per cent to around EUR270 million - EBT margin expected to increase to 4.6 per cent Neckarsulm, 4 February 2021 - Unruffled by the coronavirus crisis, Bechtle AG grew strongly in the 2020 fiscal year, according to preliminary figures. Revenue rose largely organically by over 8 per cent to around EUR5.82 billion, from EUR5.37 billion in the prior year. Bechtle increased its pre-tax profit by around 14 per cent to approximately EUR270 million. The EBT margin is thus expected to be 4.6 per cent. As of 31 December 2020, Bechtle had a total workforce of 12,180 (prior year: 11,487). With a revenue increase of around 11 per cent, the fourth quarter saw very strong development. In the IT E-Commerce segment revenue increased more than 7 per cent, and in the IT System House & Managed Services segment it grew even more than 13 per cent compared to the prior year. Growth dynamics thus increased noticeably compared to the previous quarters. Bechtle AG will publish the complete and audited results for the 2020 fiscal year on Friday, 19 March 2021. *** About Bechtle: Bechtle AG has 75 IT system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. With 24 e-commerce companies in 14 countries, Bechtle is one of Europe's leading IT enterprises. Founded in 1983, the group is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, and currently has more than 12,000 employees. Bechtle offers its 70,000+ customers from the fields of industry and trade, the public sector and the financial market a comprehensive, cross-manufacturer portfolio of IT infrastructure and IT operation solutions. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX indexes. 2020 revenue is expected to amount to around EUR5.82 billion. For more information, see bechtle.com Contact Investor Relations Corporate Communications/Press Martin Link Sabine Brand martin.link@bechtle.com sabine.brand@bechtle.com Tel: +49 7132 981-4149 Tel: +49 7132 981-4115 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Bechtle AG Bechtle Platz 1 74172 Neckarsulm Germany Phone: +49 7132 981-0 Fax: +49 7132 981-8000 E-mail: ir@bechtle.com Internet: bechtle.com ISIN: DE0005158703 WKN: 515870 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1165535 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1165535 2021-02-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 01:33 ET (06:33 GMT)