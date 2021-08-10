PRESS RELEASE : Forward stock split for Bechtle shareholders

DGAP-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
Forward stock split for Bechtle shareholders
2021-08-10 / 08:30
Forward stock split for Bechtle shareholders
- Shares will be split 3-for-1
- Shareholders to receive two additional shares for each share they currently own
- No impact on share portfolio value
Neckarsulm, 10 August 2021 - Bechtle AG's increase in share capital from company funds that was decided at the AGM on
15 June 2021 is scheduled to take place on 13 and 16 August 2021. It will have an effect similar to a 3-for-1 forward
stock split. The increase in share capital was entered into the commercial register as early as 29 July, covering all
legal formalities. As a result, capital stock has tripled to a sum of ?126 million.
The technical implementation for the split has been scheduled for 13 August-which will be the last day with the old
share price. The new shares will be listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 16 August. The
price of the Bechtle share will be divided by three accordingly, without impacting the real value of the share
portfolio and diluting stock ownership. Each Bechtle AG shareholder will receive two additional shares, so-called bonus
shares, for each share they currently own. The bonus shares will be distributed to shareholders by means of a custody
account credit. No action is required on the part of shareholders. The new shares are considered as participating
shares starting from the beginning of the current fiscal year, 2021.
The purpose of this move is to improve tradability of the securities on the stock market and to make it easier for a
broader investing public to purchase shares initially or expand their current shareholdings.
***
About Bechtle:
Bechtle AG is one of Europe's leading IT providers, with some 80 system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as
well 24 as e-commerce subsidiaries in 14 European countries. Founded in 1983, the company is headquartered in the
southern German town of Neckarsulm and currently employs over 12,000 people. Bechtle provides more than 70,000
customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors with a comprehensive, vendor-neutral portfolio that
covers all aspects of IT infrastructure and operation. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX indices. In 2020, the
company generated a turnover of ?5.82 billion. Read more at bechtle.com
Contact
Investor Relations
Martin Link
martin.link@bechtle.com
Phone: +49 7132 981-4149
