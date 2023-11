HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - The analyst firm Warburg Research has left its rating for Fraport at "Buy" with a target price of 59 euros. The Frankfurt-based company had met expectations, wrote analyst Christian Cohrs in his first reaction to the quarterly report on Tuesday. The upper end of the annual targets is within sight./ag/gl

Publication of the original study: 07.11.2023 / 08:15 / CET First dissemination of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / CET