Without the FX impact, Becle's gross margin would have expanded over the second quarter instead of shrinking, an executive said in an earnings call a day after it posted a net profit drop of 5%.
The company expects stronger results over the coming months, the executive said, which should enable the firm to meet its target, as well as benefits from lower prices for agave - the prickly plant used to make tequila - over the longer term.
