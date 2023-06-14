BECO Steel : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

June 14, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi
BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS
Dear Sir(s)
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on June 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M have fixed the date of Extraordinary General Meeting on July 09, 2023 at 11:00 AM.
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting will be sent in due course of time.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Thanking you,
Yours' faithfully,
For BECO STEEL LIMITED
Company Secretary
