    BECO   PK0038401011

BECO STEEL LIMITED

(BECO)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
8.400 PKR   +1.57%
03:15aBeco Steel : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
2022Beco Steel Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Beco Steel Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BECO Steel : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

06/14/2023 | 03:15am EDT
June 14, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS

Dear Sir(s)

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on June 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M have fixed the date of Extraordinary General Meeting on July 09, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting will be sent in due course of time.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours' faithfully,

For BECO STEEL LIMITED

Company Secretary

Beco Steel Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:14:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 310 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2022 191 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
Net cash 2022 36,4 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,79x
Yield 2022 5,93%
Capitalization 1 050 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart BECO STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BECO Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BECO STEEL LIMITED-6.77%4
JSW STEEL LIMITED-1.42%22 093
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.4.11%17 810
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-0.67%14 891
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD-9.44%10 962
TERNIUM S.A.34.00%8 039
