BECO Steel : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

June 14, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS

Dear Sir(s)

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on June 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M have fixed the date of Extraordinary General Meeting on July 09, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting will be sent in due course of time.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours' faithfully,

For BECO STEEL LIMITED

Company Secretary