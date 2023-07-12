July 11, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

CERTIFIED COPY OF ORDINARY AND SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE

SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation No. 5.6.9(b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited "PSX", please find enclosed herewith certified copies of Ordinary Resolutions passed by the shareholders in their meeting held on July 10, 2023 for your record.

You may please inform the TRC Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For BECO STEEL LIMITED

Company Secretary

Encl: As Above

Copy to:

The Executive Director

Corporate Supervision Department

Company Law Division

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63-Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad