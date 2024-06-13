June 13, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi
Notice of Election of Directors U/S 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017-Newspaper Cutting
Dear Sir,
Please find enclosed herewith a copy of the "Notice of Election of Directors U/S 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017"of the Company published on June 08, 2024 in hotline Newspaper.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
for BECO STEEL LIMITED
Company Secretary
Encl: As Above
Copy to:
The Executive Director
Corporate Supervision Department
Company Law Division
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63-Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Beco Steel Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 07:07:01 UTC.