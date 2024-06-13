June 13, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Notice of Election of Directors U/S 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017-Newspaper Cutting

Dear Sir,

Please find enclosed herewith a copy of the "Notice of Election of Directors U/S 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017"of the Company published on June 08, 2024 in hotline Newspaper.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

for BECO STEEL LIMITED

Company Secretary

Encl: As Above

Copy to:

The Executive Director

Corporate Supervision Department

Company Law Division

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63-Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad