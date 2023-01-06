Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Becton, Dickinson and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDX   US0758871091

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
259.34 USD   +1.58%
04:16pBD Announces Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PR
10:45aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Becton, Dickinson and Company to $290 From $275, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
07:11aBD Names Michelle Quinn Acting General Counsel as Incumbent Leaving for 'New Opportunity'
MT
Summary 
Summary

BD Announces Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

01/06/2023 | 04:16pm EST
FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. (ET).

The live webcast of BD's presentation can be accessed from the BD investor relations website, investors.bd.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts: 




Media:

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361

201.847.5743

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com

francesca.demartino@bd.com    

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-announces-webcast-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301713643.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)


© PRNewswire 2023
