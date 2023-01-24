Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Becton, Dickinson and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDX   US0758871091

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-24 pm EST
245.75 USD   -1.53%
04:16pBD Board Declares Dividend
PR
01:00pTranscript : Becton, Dickinson and Company - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
01/13CVS Health Names Sam Khichi as Chief Policy Officer, General Counsel
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BD Board Declares Dividend

01/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per common share, payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of record on March 10, 2023. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.64 per share.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:         




Media:                 

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick   

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations 

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361             

201.847.5743        

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com   

francesca.demartino@bd.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-board-declares-dividend-301729465.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
04:16pBD Board Declares Dividend
PR
01:00pTranscript : Becton, Dickinson and Company - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
01/13CVS Health Names Sam Khichi as Chief Policy Officer, General Counsel
MT
01/11Becton, Dickinson Introduces New Robotic Track System for Microbiology Labs
MT
01/11BD Introduces Fully Automated Robotic Track System for Microbiology Labs
PR
01/11Becton, Dickinson and Company Introduces Fully Automated Robotic Track System for Micro..
CI
01/10Transcript : Becton, Dickinson and Company Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morga..
CI
01/09BD, CerTest Say US FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Assay for Mpox Virus Dete..
MT
01/09Michelle Quinn Named Acting General Counsel for BD
AQ
01/09BD Announces Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
More recommendations