  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Becton, Dickinson and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDX

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BD Recalls Specified Lots of ChloraPrep Hi-Lite Orange 26 mL Applicator

04/20/2021 | 11:20am EDT
By Michael Dabaie

Becton, Dickinson and Co. said it is voluntarily recalling specified lots of its ChloraPrep Hi-Lite Orange 26 mL Applicator due to a defective applicator.

The product is used as an antiseptic to prepare the patient's skin prior to surgery to help reduce bacteria that potentially can cause skin infection.

The applicator contains glass ampules that house the sterile ChloraPrep solution. In normal circumstances, the product is activated by squeezing the wing on the applicator to break the ampule, which releases the solution to the sponge head for application to the patient's skin.

In some lots, the applicator end cap was improperly secured due to a manufacturing error, BD said. This can result in broken glass and solution dropping out of the applicator once activated. In some cases, the glass ampules can drop out before activation and shatter if striking a hard surface, the company said. These products were distributed in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

BD said it has no current reports of severe injury.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-21 1119ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 554 M - -
Net income 2021 2 333 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 75 243 M 75 243 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,54x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Becton, Dickinson and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 282,20 $
Last Close Price 258,96 $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas E. Polen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher R. Reidy EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Vincent A. Forlenza Executive Chairman
John A. DeFord Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
William R. Sigmund Chief Medical Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.49%75 243
ABBOTT LABORATORIES13.57%220 609
MEDTRONIC PLC7.49%170 032
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.12.98%47 776
HOYA CORPORATION-3.89%46 471
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.7.83%43 759
