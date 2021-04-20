BD Recalls Specified Lots of ChloraPrep Hi-Lite Orange 26 mL Applicator

By Michael Dabaie



Becton, Dickinson and Co. said it is voluntarily recalling specified lots of its ChloraPrep Hi-Lite Orange 26 mL Applicator due to a defective applicator.

The product is used as an antiseptic to prepare the patient's skin prior to surgery to help reduce bacteria that potentially can cause skin infection.

The applicator contains glass ampules that house the sterile ChloraPrep solution. In normal circumstances, the product is activated by squeezing the wing on the applicator to break the ampule, which releases the solution to the sponge head for application to the patient's skin.

In some lots, the applicator end cap was improperly secured due to a manufacturing error, BD said. This can result in broken glass and solution dropping out of the applicator once activated. In some cases, the glass ampules can drop out before activation and shatter if striking a hard surface, the company said. These products were distributed in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

BD said it has no current reports of severe injury.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-21 1119ET