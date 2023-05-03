Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Becton, Dickinson and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDX   US0758871091

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report
2023-05-03
264.05 USD   +0.10%
BD Recognized by DiversityInc as a Top U.S. Company for Diversity in 2023 List

05/03/2023 | 10:29am EDT
FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it has been named a "Noteworthy Company" in DiversityInc's annual ranking of the top U.S. companies for diversity.

Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 survey has been the external validator for large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategy, workplace and supplier diversity practices, as well as philanthropic engagement. More than 150 employers, employing a combined total of approximately 8.3 million U.S. employees, submitted data across six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

"We understand the power of diversity in creating better products and outcomes for patients, and building a more inclusive and equitable BD," said Nicole Thompson, vice president of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Engagement for BD. "This recognition demonstrates our progress and ongoing commitment."

This year BD was also included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. These recognitions reflect the company's efforts in advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy to achieve its 2030+ goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. These goals encompass maintaining a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates the company's culture of inclusion, safety, well-being, and also contributes to community and company health.

To learn more about the inclusion, diversity and equity systems, processes and tools that drive action and accountability at BD, read the 2022 Global ID&E Report.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:




Media:                                                         

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick                                           

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations                                     

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361                                                 

201.847.5743        

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com                                 

francesca.demartino@bd.com   

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-recognized-by-diversityinc-as-a-top-us-company-for-diversity-in-2023-list-301814759.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)


© PRNewswire 2023
