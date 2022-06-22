BD Voluntarily Recalling Intraosseous Products

By Stephen Nakrosis

Becton, Dickinson and Co. said Wednesday it was voluntarily recalling certain BD Intraosseous Needle Set Kits, BD Intraosseous Manual Driver Kits and BD Intraosseous Powered Drivers.

The company said there are no replacement products currently, adding it will notify customers when replacement products become available. "BD recommends that customers evaluate their clinical needs and consider obtaining and using an alternative intraosseous product," the company said.

The company said users of certain lots may have difficulty separating the stylet from the intraosseous needle, which could result in functional loss of intraosseous access. Other issues include "needle safety mechanism on the stylet not deploying post placement of the intraosseous needle and removal of the stylet from the needle," and "metal discs intended to connect the needle assembly to the magnet in the powered driver sticking unexpectedly to the magnet, rendering the driver unable to be used," the company said.

"These issues may result in delays in care due to limited or non-functioning intraosseous access or could also lead to needlestick injuries," according to the company.

The company said additional information is available on the recall notification section of BD.com.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1702ET