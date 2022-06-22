Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Becton, Dickinson and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDX   US0758871091

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
237.27 USD   +0.31%
05:03pBD Voluntarily Recalling Intraosseous Products
DJ
09:01aEastern Health and BD Implement Innovative Solution with Goal of Reducing Consumption of Antibiotics and Other Medications
AQ
06/16TRANSCRIPT : Becton, Dickinson and Company Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-16-2022 08:00 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BD Voluntarily Recalling Intraosseous Products

06/22/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


Becton, Dickinson and Co. said Wednesday it was voluntarily recalling certain BD Intraosseous Needle Set Kits, BD Intraosseous Manual Driver Kits and BD Intraosseous Powered Drivers.

The company said there are no replacement products currently, adding it will notify customers when replacement products become available. "BD recommends that customers evaluate their clinical needs and consider obtaining and using an alternative intraosseous product," the company said.

The company said users of certain lots may have difficulty separating the stylet from the intraosseous needle, which could result in functional loss of intraosseous access. Other issues include "needle safety mechanism on the stylet not deploying post placement of the intraosseous needle and removal of the stylet from the needle," and "metal discs intended to connect the needle assembly to the magnet in the powered driver sticking unexpectedly to the magnet, rendering the driver unable to be used," the company said.

"These issues may result in delays in care due to limited or non-functioning intraosseous access or could also lead to needlestick injuries," according to the company.

The company said additional information is available on the recall notification section of BD.com.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1702ET

All news about BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
05:03pBD Voluntarily Recalling Intraosseous Products
DJ
09:01aEastern Health and BD Implement Innovative Solution with Goal of Reducing Consumption o..
AQ
06/16TRANSCRIPT : Becton, Dickinson and Company Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global He..
CI
06/13BD Collaborates with Mayo Clinic Platform, Leveraging Real-World Clinical Data to Impro..
PR
06/13BD Collaborates with Mayo Clinic Platform, Leveraging Real-World Clinical Data to Impro..
CI
06/09INSIDER SELL : Becton Dickinson
MT
06/08Becton, Dickinson and Company Working With CerTest Biotec on Monkeypox Test
MT
06/08CerTest Biotec and BD Announce Collaboration on Molecular Diagnostic Test for Monkeypox
PR
06/08CerTest Biotec and BD Announce Collaboration on Molecular Diagnostic Test for Monkeypox
CI
06/08BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 688 M - -
Net income 2022 1 746 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 463 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,2x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 67 426 M 67 426 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Becton, Dickinson and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 236,53 $
Average target price 283,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. Polen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. DelOrefice Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Sigmund Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerry Flasz Chief Information Officer & EVP-Global Services
Elizabeth McCombs Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.76%67 426
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-25.81%182 816
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.25%118 050
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.42%32 236
HOYA CORPORATION-29.69%32 086
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION5.86%30 008