  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Becton, Dickinson and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDX   US0758871091

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
254.69 USD   +1.20%
BD to Announce Financial Results for its Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023
PR
Evercore ISI Cuts Price Target on Becton, Dickinson and Company to $275 From $280, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Michelle Quinn Named General Counsel for BD
PR
BD to Announce Financial Results for its Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

04/06/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023. A news release will be issued at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and will be available at www.bd.com/investors, along with related presentation materials. The news release and presentation materials will include summary financial information for the company's second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended on Friday, March 31, 2023.

BD management will host an audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET on May 4, 2023 to discuss its financial results and provide an update on its operations and strategy. The audio webcast can be accessed at BD's investor relations website at www.bd.com/investors and a replay will be available shortly after the call at the same website.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:         


Media:                 

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick   

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations   

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361               

 201.847.5743        

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com    

francesca.demartino@bd.com

   

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-second-quarter-of-fiscal-2023-301792057.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)


© PRNewswire 2023
