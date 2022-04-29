Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Becton, Dickinson and Company
  News
  Summary
    BDX   US0758871091

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
247.19 USD   -2.36%
BD to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

04/29/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The live webcast of BD's presentation can be accessed from the BD investor relations website, investors.bd.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:




Media:

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations

SVP, Investor Relations

858.617.2361

201.847.5743       

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com

francesca.demartino@bd.com    

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-present-at-the-bofa-securities-2022-healthcare-conference-301536530.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)


© PRNewswire 2022
