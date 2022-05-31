BECTON DICKINSON AND : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS - Form 8-K

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 REVENUES $ 4,750 $ 4,634 Cost of products sold 2,637 2,584 Selling and administrative expense 1,192 1,115 Research and development expense 327 304 Acquisition-related integration and restructuring expense 28 47 Other operating expense, net - 296 TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES 4,185 4,345 OPERATING INCOME 564 289 Interest expense (97) (124) Interest income 2 2 Other expense, net (27) (10) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 442 158 Income tax provision (benefit) 52 (15) NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 390 173 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 64 127 NET INCOME 454 299 Preferred stock dividends (23) (23) NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 431 $ 277 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE Income from Continuing Operations $ 1.29 $ 0.52 Income from Discontinued Operations 0.22 0.43 Basic Earnings per Share $ 1.51 $ 0.95 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Income from Continuing Operations $ 1.28 $ 0.51 Income from Discontinued Operations 0.22 0.43 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.50 $ 0.94 AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands) Basic 285,243 291,095 Diluted 287,299 293,547





Columns may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Reported (GAAP) Purchase accounting adjustments (A) Integration costs (B) Restructuring costs (B) Transaction gain/loss, product and other litigation-related matters (C) European regulatory initiative-related costs (D) Investment gains/losses and asset impairments (E) Income tax benefit of special items Adjusted (Non-GAAP) See Footnotes on Page 4 REVENUES $ 4,750 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,750 Gross margin 2,112 355 - - 36 11 54 - 2,568 Selling and administrative expense 1,192 (3) - - - - - - 1,189 Research and development expense 327 - - - - (23) - - 304 OPERATING INCOME 564 357 11 17 36 35 54 - 1,075 Net interest expense (95) (1) - - - - - - (97) Other (expense) income, net (27) - - - - - 19 - (8) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 442 356 11 17 36 35 73 - 970 Income tax provision 52 - - - - - - 96 148 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 390 $ 356 $ 11 $ 17 $ 36 $ 35 $ 73 $ (96) $ 822 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1.28 $ 1.24 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.25 $ (0.34) $ 2.78





Rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Reported (GAAP) Purchase accounting adjustments (A) Integration costs (B) Restructuring costs (B) Transaction gain/loss, product and other litigation-related matters (C) European regulatory initiative-related costs (D) Impacts of debt extinguishment (F) Income tax benefit of special items Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) See Footnotes on Page 4 REVENUES $ 4,634 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,634 Gross margin 2,050 348 - - 37 11 - - 2,446 Selling and administrative expense 1,115 (1) - - - - - - 1,113 Research and development expense 304 - - - - (21) - - 282 OPERATING INCOME 289 349 33 14 333 32 - - 1,050 Net interest expense (122) (1) - - - - 4 - (119) Other (expense) income, net (10) - - - - - 15 - 6 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 158 348 33 14 333 32 20 - 937 Income tax provision (15) - - - - - - 124 110 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 173 $ 348 $ 33 $ 14 $ 333 $ 32 $ 20 $ (124) $ 827 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.51 $ 1.18 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 $ 1.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ (0.42) $ 2.74





Rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

The reconciliations of reported results to adjusted results on the previous pages reflect the following adjustments that are considered by management to be outside of BD's underlying operational results or that affect period to period comparability:

(A)Purchase accounting adjustments-Includes amortization and other adjustments related to the purchase accounting for acquisitions impacting identified intangible assets and the valuation of fixed assets and debt. BD's amortization expense is primarily recorded in Cost of products sold.

(B)Integration and restructuring costs-Includes amounts associated with integration and restructuring activities resulting from acquisitions, as well as simplification and other cost saving initiatives. These costs are recorded to Acquisition-related integration and restructuring expense.

(C)Transaction gain/loss, product and other litigation-related matters-The amounts in 2022 and 2021 include charges of $35 million and $37 million, respectively, recorded to Cost of products sold to adjust the estimate of future product remediation costs. The amount in 2021 also includes charges recorded to Other operating expense, net to record product liability reserves, including related legal defense costs, of $296 million.

(D)European regulatory initiative-related costs-Represents costs incurred to develop processes and systems to establish initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation and the European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation, which represent a significant, unusual change to the existing regulatory framework. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-off costs, which are limited to a specific period of time. These expenses, which are recorded in Cost of products sold and Research and development expense, include the cost of labor, other services and consulting (in particular, research and development and clinical trials) and supplies, travel and other miscellaneous costs.

(E)Investment gains/losses and asset impairments-Includes a noncash asset impairment charge recorded in Cost of products sold of $54 million in the Medical segment. Also includes losses recorded within Other expense, net relating to certain investments.

(F)Impacts of debt extinguishment-Represents the impacts, which are recorded in Other expense, net and Interest expense, of our extinguishment of certain long-term senior notes.

