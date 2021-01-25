Becton Dickinson : Antigen Test May Be More Selective In Detecting Infectious Covid-19 Patients

By Michael Dabaie

Becton Dickinson & Co. said a peer-reviewed study shows its antigen test may be more selective than polymerase chain reaction molecular tests at detecting people who are contagious and able to spread Covid-19.

The study compared antigen and PCR test results to positive results using a viral cell culture test.

The study suggests the BD antigen test is likely to be more selective at detecting patients who are shedding infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The new clinical data was published Jan. 22, 2021 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, an official journal of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

