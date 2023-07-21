By Denny Jacob

Medical technology company Becton Dickinson on Friday said its updated BD Alaris Infusion System received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

Shares rose 4.6% to $277 in post-market trading. The stock is up 4.1% this year through the close.

The Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based company said the FDA clearance enables both remediation and a return to full commercial operations. The clearance covers updated hardware features including large volume pumps and syringe pumps, and a new software version of its system with cybersecurity.

Becton Dickinson said it expects to begin shipping devices and recognizing revenue in fiscal 2024 and doesn't expect any material incremental revenue contribution from its system for the remainder of fiscal 2023.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-23 1719ET