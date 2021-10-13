Becton Dickinson and : BD Launches Plunger Stopper in Partnership with Aptar Pharma to Enhance Biologic Drug Delivery

New product is intended to support biologic drugs with high viscosity formulations*, complex design space requirements and support the delivery of medications for chronic diseases

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (October 13, 2021) - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the launch of the BD SCF™ PremiumCoat®† Plunger Stopper in partnership with Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery solutions and services.

BD SCF™ PremiumCoat®† is a syringe plunger stopper designed to support the injection of biologics into subcutaneous tissue with a 1mlL pre-filled syringe. The design incorporates Aptar Pharma's state-of-the-art rubber formulation† and proven film technology§ intended to limit drug component interactions and ensure drug integrity. BD SCF™ PremiumCoat®† is designed to deliver improved functional performance, such as reduced glide force¶,#,^ and glide force variability¶,#,^ in a combination product.

"Biologics represent a critical and fast-growing segment of the drug market in the fight against serious diseases," said Eric Borin, worldwide president of BD Medical-Pharmaceutical Systems. "Enhanced biologic combination products are needed to ensure that patients and their caregivers can administer these drugs from the comfort of their homes. This partnership with Aptar Pharma will help deliver on that need."

The BD SCF™ PremiumCoat®† Plunger Stopper addresses the need of pharmaceutical companies to de-risk drug development and support time to market while improving operational efficiencies and reducing stopper-related quality issues1. The quality of this stopper is verified, in part, using BD Visioguard™ 100 percent camera inspection. This inspection serves to ensure that BD SCF™ PremiumCoat®† 1mlL Plunger Stoppers meet customer specifications and help reduce the risk of foreign matter contaminationμ,2.

"The launch of BD SCF™ PremiumCoat®† Plunger Stopper, merging BD and Aptar Pharma's expertise, brings a new generation of coated plunger stopper solutions to the market to support the protection of sensitive drugs by reducing the quantity and species of probable leachables," said Gabriel Zenker, President, Aptar Pharma Injectables. "In partnering with BD, we look forward to furthering our support of biotech companies in their efforts to provide safe and easy-to-use drug delivery systems, while we continue to invest in new technologies to address the evolving needs of market."

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

Contacts:

Media : Investors:

Trey Hollern Nadia Goncalves

Director, Public Relations Senior Director, Investor Relations

862.284.8629 201.847.5934

trey.hollern@bd.comnadia.goncalves@bd.com