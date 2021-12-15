Becton Dickinson and : BD To Create More Than 130 Jobs In Expansion of Limerick R&D Facility To Drive Health Care Innovation

LIMERICK, IRELAND (15TH Dec. 2021) -BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced plans to create more than 130 new jobs and invest €70 million over five years in BD's Research Centre Ireland R&D Centre of Excellence in Limerick.

The investment will further position the facility as a hub for the development of smart, secure connected health and infection monitoring solutions in clinical and non-clinical settings. As a result, BD will add approximately 130 new, high-quality research and development positions in engineering and scientific disciplines such as software, electronics, hardware and immunology. The expansion of the facility will include a state-of-the-art laboratory, workspaces and technologies to support cutting-edge innovation.

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said: "I had the pleasure of visiting BD's facility in Drogheda last week to officially open the expanded site there, and I'm really pleased today to see this further good news, which will see 130 new jobs created and €70m invested in the Limerick facility. It's incredible growth and a testament to the talent and dedication of the existing staff in both locations. I wish the Limerick team the very best of luck with this impressive expansion."

Speaking at the BD Limerick site, Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD, welcomed the investment: "I'm delighted to officially announce the expansion and significant investment here at BD's R&D facility in Limerick . BD are one of the world's leading MedTech companies and have a long and proud history in Ireland since 1964. This €70 million investment will result in 130 highly skilled new jobs in Limerick. Their continued expansion in Ireland is testament to the skills and talent here in Limerick and indeed Ireland. The research carried out here will improve healthcare and patients' lives better for years to come."

Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at BD Beth McCombs added: "Our BD Research Centre Ireland plays an essential role in delivering products and solutions to improve biomedical discovery, the diagnosis of disease and the delivery of care for patients. Our partnership with the IDA has been vital to our success and continued expansion. Looking ahead, BD innovation is focused on integrated, digital solutions to empower the smart hospital, enable new care settings and improve chronic disease outcomes. Continuing to attract the best and brightest minds in Limerick and across Ireland will be critical to help BD deliver on our purpose of advancing the world of health."

Established in 2017, the BD Research Centre Ireland facility was initially focused on product and software development, clinical research instrumentation and prototype development primarily for two businesses within the company's Life Sciences segment.

Now celebrating its five-year anniversary, the site has grown to support six out of the company's nine business units with advances across the continuum of care. An integral part of the BD research ecosystem, the BD Research Centre Ireland has grown to house centres of excellence in highly relevant specialized disciplines-such as information security, bio-compatibility and toxicology.

Senior R&D Director for BD Padraig FitzGerald said: "Our associates in Ireland play a significant role in advancing solutions across our portfolio, and we've added 125 full-time roles in Research Centre Ireland since March 2020 to further our impact. With the 130 additional roles and expanded facilities announced today, we'll be able to further tap into Ireland's robust talent pool to accelerate innovation fundamental to our growth strategy."

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: "Today's announcement by BD, the second announcement for its Irish operations in the past week, demonstrates this global organisation's commitment to and confidence in Ireland, where it's had a presence since 1964. The expansion of BD's Research Centre Ireland facility, first established in Limerick five years ago, is welcome news and further strengthens the Mid West Region's established R&D cluster. I wish BD Limerick every success with this announcement."

The Limerick facility currently employs about 350 associates. BD's legacy of investing in Ireland dates back to the 1960s. Today, the company has expanded to four locations in Ireland, employing nearly 1,300 people. To learn more about joining the BD team, visit Working at BD in Ireland.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

