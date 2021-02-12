Log in
Becton Dickinson and : BD to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/12/2021 | 05:26pm EST
FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • The Leerink Virtual 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).
  • The Raymond James Virtual 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of BD's presentations can be accessed on the BD corporate website at www.bd.com/investors.  A replay will be available for a minimum of seven days after each conference. 

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:




Troy Kirkpatrick

Kristen M. Stewart, CFA

BD Public Relations

BD Investor Relations

858.617.2361

201.847.5378        

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com

kristen.stewart@bd.com   

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301227827.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)


© PRNewswire 2021
