Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Becton, Dickinson and Company    BDX

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Becton Dickinson and : Dev Kurdikar Named President of BD Diabetes Care

02/09/2021 | 03:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (Feb. 8, 2021) - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the appointment of Dev Kurdikar, 52, to the position of worldwide president, BD Diabetes Care, effective Feb. 10.

In his new role, Kurdikar will have responsibility for driving global strategic, operational and commercial performance across a portfolio of solutions that aims to minimize the burdens and complications for people with diabetes.

'Dev has spent his career in the health care industry, in roles that have spanned operations, finance, strategy and general management,' said Alberto Mas, executive vice president and president of the BD Medical Segment. 'This cross functional experience, coupled with a hands-on and authentic leadership style, has enabled him to build high-performing teams and a winning culture. His bold and strategic approach and the demonstrated ability to iterate, try new things and embrace change make him well suited to lead the Diabetes Care business.

Most recently, Kurdikar served as CEO and president for Cardiac Science, a global manufacturer of automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Previously, he was the general manager for the men's health business within American Medical Systems (AMS) and held positions of increasing responsibility and leadership with Baxter, including vice president of the Infusion Systems business in the U.S. and vice president of Marketing/Strategy for enterprise-wide commercial initiatives.

Kurdikar earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance & Strategy from Washington University in Missouri and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University in Indiana. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of LMG Holdings.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:

Troy Kirkpatrick
BD Public Relations
858.617.2361
troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com

Kristen M. Stewart, CFA
BD Investor Relations
201.847.5378
kristen.stewart@bd.com

Disclaimer

BD - Becton, Dickinson and Company published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 20:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
09:51aBECTON DICKINSON AND : Dev Kurdikar Named President of BD Diabetes Care
PU
02/05BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Announces First Fiscal Quarter Results, Raises Fiscal ..
AQ
02/04BECTON DICKINSON AND : & CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
02/04SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
02/04Wall Street Set for Small Gains as Jobless Claims Shrink
MT
02/04BECTON DICKINSON AND : Posts Higher Adjusted Earnings in Fiscal Q1, Raises Fisca..
MT
02/04BECTON DICKINSON AND : 1Q Profit Rises on Covid-19 Testing
DJ
02/04BECTON DICKINSON AND : Dickinson Raises 2021 Financial Outlook
DJ
02/04Wall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Lower
MT
02/04BECTON DICKINSON : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 491 M - -
Net income 2021 2 331 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 759 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 74 622 M 74 622 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Becton, Dickinson and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 281,93 $
Last Close Price 256,82 $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,78%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas E. Polen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher R. Reidy EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Vincent A. Forlenza Executive Chairman
John A. DeFord Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
William R. Sigmund Chief Medical Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.64%74 622
ABBOTT LABORATORIES13.71%213 318
MEDTRONIC PLC0.79%158 925
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.12.74%47 503
HOYA CORPORATION-6.97%46 157
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH32.76%42 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ