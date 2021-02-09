Becton Dickinson and : Dev Kurdikar Named President of BD Diabetes Care

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (Feb. 8, 2021) - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the appointment of Dev Kurdikar, 52, to the position of worldwide president, BD Diabetes Care, effective Feb. 10.

In his new role, Kurdikar will have responsibility for driving global strategic, operational and commercial performance across a portfolio of solutions that aims to minimize the burdens and complications for people with diabetes.

'Dev has spent his career in the health care industry, in roles that have spanned operations, finance, strategy and general management,' said Alberto Mas, executive vice president and president of the BD Medical Segment. 'This cross functional experience, coupled with a hands-on and authentic leadership style, has enabled him to build high-performing teams and a winning culture. His bold and strategic approach and the demonstrated ability to iterate, try new things and embrace change make him well suited to lead the Diabetes Care business.

Most recently, Kurdikar served as CEO and president for Cardiac Science, a global manufacturer of automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Previously, he was the general manager for the men's health business within American Medical Systems (AMS) and held positions of increasing responsibility and leadership with Baxter, including vice president of the Infusion Systems business in the U.S. and vice president of Marketing/Strategy for enterprise-wide commercial initiatives.

Kurdikar earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance & Strategy from Washington University in Missouri and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University in Indiana. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of LMG Holdings.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

