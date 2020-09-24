Becton Dickinson and : in $60 Million Multistate Settlement on Pelvic Mesh Products

By Michael Dabaie

Becton Dickinson & Co. said attorneys general from 48 states and the District of Columbia unveiled a $60 million settlement with the company to resolve legacy litigation from C.R. Bard.

Medical technology company Becton said the litigation was initiated prior to its acquisition of Bard in 2017 and related to discontinued pelvic mesh products.

A statement from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the attorneys general allege that C.R. Bard misrepresented or failed to adequately disclose serious and life-altering risks of surgical mesh devices, such as chronic pain, scarring and shrinking of bodily tissue, painful sexual relations, and recurring infections, among other complications.

Becton said the company and Bard have denied any wrongdoing and all allegations included in the litigation and chose to settle the matter to avoid the time and expense of further litigation. The company said it is fully reserved for the settlement amount.

Becton Dickinson shares were down 2% to $221.34 in afternoon trading.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com