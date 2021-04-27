Log in
Becton Dickinson and : BD Board Declares Dividend

04/27/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per common share, payable on June 30, 2021 to holders of record on June 9, 2021. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.32 per share.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:




Media

Investors

Troy Kirkpatrick 

Kristen M. Stewart, CFA

VP, Public Relations

SVP, Strategy & Investor Relations

858.617.2361

201.847.5378

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com

kristen.stewart@bd.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-board-declares-dividend-301278297.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)


© PRNewswire 2021
