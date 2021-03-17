Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Becton, Dickinson and Company    BDX

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Becton Dickinson and : BD Statement On U.S. Government Plan To Invest $10 Billion In Covid-19 Testing In Schools

03/17/2021 | 06:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (March 17, 2021) - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. government's plan to invest $10 billion in COVID-19 testing in American schools:

Dave Hickey, president of Life Sciences for BD said, 'Committing $10 billion for COVID-19 testing in America's schools is a critical investment in getting all schools open and back to in-person learning.

'As a manufacturer of both PCR and antigen tests, BD understands the strengths of both approaches to testing. For testing programs administered by health care providers in schools, antigen tests are ideal because they are easy to use, low cost, don't require sophisticated lab equipment or personnel, can be performed in a CLIA waiver point-of-care setting and most importantly, can provide a test result in 15 minutes when students are suspected of COVID-19, which allows for immediate isolation and other protective measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

'In addition, some antigen tests, like the one used on the BD Veritor™ Plus System provide additional benefits, including a definitive positive or negative digital readout and enabling data transfer to the cloud for ease of reporting test results to public health officials. The ease of use and immediate results provided by antigen tests would allow our educators to focus on teaching, not testing.'

# # #

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:

Troy Kirkpatrick Kristen M. Stewart, CFA
BD Public Relations BD Investor Relations
858.617.2361 201.847.5378
troy.kirkpatrick@bd.comkristen.stewart@bd.com

Disclaimer

BD - Becton, Dickinson and Company published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 22:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
06:30pBECTON DICKINSON AND  : BD Statement On U.S. Government Plan To Invest $10 Billi..
PU
03/10BECTON DICKINSON AND  : BD Announces Collaboration with Image Mover for Rapid An..
AQ
03/09BECTON DICKINSON AND  : BD Announces Collaboration with ImageMover for Rapid Ant..
PR
03/09BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/05BECTON DICKINSON AND  : Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Patient Experie..
AQ
03/04BECTON DICKINSON AND  : Buys Medication-Storage Company GSL Solutions
DJ
03/04BECTON DICKINSON AND  : Acquires GSL Solutions for Undisclosed Amount
MT
03/04BECTON DICKINSON AND  : BD Acquires GSL Solutions, Inc., Broadening Medication M..
PR
02/24NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS  : Study Demonstrates Macrolide-Resistance in S. pneumoniae..
AQ
02/22BECTON DICKINSON AND  : Dickinson to Collaborate With Scanwell Health to Create ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 560 M - -
Net income 2021 2 331 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 841 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 69 604 M 69 604 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Becton, Dickinson and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 282,53 $
Last Close Price 239,55 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas E. Polen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher R. Reidy EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Vincent A. Forlenza Executive Chairman
John A. DeFord Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
William R. Sigmund Chief Medical Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.26%69 955
ABBOTT LABORATORIES7.86%209 218
MEDTRONIC PLC1.72%160 623
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.1.53%44 223
HOYA CORPORATION-11.77%41 846
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.63%39 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ