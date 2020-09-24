Log in
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY    BDX

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Becton Dickinson reaches $60 million settlement over pelvic mesh devices

09/24/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

Becton Dickinson and Co agreed to pay $60 million to resolve allegations by the attorneys general of 48 U.S. states and Washington D.C. that its CR Bard unit concealed the risks of its now-discontinued transvaginal pelvic mesh devices.

In related court papers, New York Attorney General Letitia James said CR Bard misrepresented or failed to disclose risks associated with the devices, including chronic pain, vaginal scarring, pain during intercourse, infection and inflammation.

The devices contained synthetic, multi-strand, knitted, or woven mesh intended to be implanted in the pelvic floor to treat stress urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse, which are both common, non-life-threatening conditions.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration over several years issued several notices about the devices' safety, and in 2016 reclassified transvaginal pelvic organ prolapse devices as "high risk."

CR Bard stopped selling the devices in the United States in 2016, one year before it was acquired by Becton Dickinson for about $25 billion.

"While CR Bard was putting income before the health of customers in need of care, women were put in danger," James said in a statement.

Becton Dickinson is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

The company said it settled to avoid the time and expense of further litigation, has fully reserved for the payout, and complies with all laws governing its medical products.

According to a regulatory filing, Becton Dickinson was defending against approximately 575 product liability claims involving its pelvic mesh devices as of June 30.

By Jonathan Stempel

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 825 M - -
Net income 2020 1 110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 963 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 57,5x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 65 391 M 65 391 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,78x
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 70 093
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Becton, Dickinson and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 281,75 $
Last Close Price 225,59 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Polen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent A. Forlenza Executive Chairman
Christopher R. Reidy EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
John A. DeFord Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
William R. Sigmund Chief Medical Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-17.05%65 391
ABBOTT LABORATORIES18.27%181 887
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.23%138 427
HOYA CORPORATION13.64%41 616
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.33%39 653
DEXCOM, INC.76.50%36 963
