Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Becton, Dickinson and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDX   US0758871091

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
222.67 USD   -2.51%
05:12pBecton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach
RE
05:02pHealth Care Down as CVS Slides on Deal Plans -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
01:59pMedical-Device Maker Becton Dickinson Recalls Sterilization Containers Over Potential Breaches - WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach

10/07/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson & Co is recalling some models of its sterilization containers sold under the Genesis Sterrad brand in the United States and Canada, the company said on Friday, citing "discrepant test results" during an internal quality assessment.

The company said it had found the recalled product models had conflicting results for a quality test known as aerosol challenge in 2011.

Becton said the aerosol challenge, in which the containers are exposed to aerosol particles to check whether they enter, was not a required test by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when the products were originally cleared.

The Genesis Sterrad line of reusable containers, which Becton acquired in 2015 as part of its $12 billion takeover of CareFusion Corp, are used by hospitals for storing surgical instruments before and after sterilization.

Becton said there have been no reports of adverse events associated with this issue and it has shared the discrepant test results with the U.S. health regulator before initiating the recall.

The products subject to recall represent less than 1% of total sterilization container units sold over the last five years and would have no material financial impact on the company, Becton told Reuters.

The total recalled units, which span an 11-year period, are 8,075, and 6,777 of those were in the U.S.

"It is very unlikely that a number of products are still in use, as most hospitals have moved away from these discontinued Sterrad systems over the past several years," the company said.

The recall was first reported by Wall Street Journal, citing a company letter to customers sent this week. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
05:12pBecton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach
RE
05:02pHealth Care Down as CVS Slides on Deal Plans -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
01:59pMedical-Device Maker Becton Dickinson Recalls Sterilization Containers Over Potential B..
RE
01:59pMedical-device maker becton, dickinson recalls sterilization con…
RE
07:41aFitch Downgrades Bausch + Lomb's IDR to 'B-'; Evolving Rating Watch Pre and Post Downgr..
AQ
10/04Becton, Dickinson and Company Appoints Eric Borin President of Medication Delivery Solu..
CI
10/03Becton Dickinson And : BD Names Eric Borin President of Medication Delivery Solutions
PU
09/27Becton, Dickinson and Co. Currently Down Nine Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Los..
DJ
09/27Becton, Dickinson Launches New Cloud-Based Software Solution
MT
09/27BD Launches State-of-the-Art Cloud Software Solution to Streamline Flow Cytometry Resea..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 853 M - -
Net income 2022 1 866 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 443 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,4x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 65 139 M 65 139 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Becton, Dickinson and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 228,40 $
Average target price 277,42 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. Polen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. DelOrefice Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Sigmund Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth McCombs Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Joseph M. Smith Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.07%65 139
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-27.21%179 412
MEDTRONIC PLC-18.40%112 207
DEXCOM, INC.-29.07%37 378
HOYA CORPORATION-12.19%37 107
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-27.11%31 852