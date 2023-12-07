By Will Feuer

Becton Dickinson said it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Federal Drug Administration for its new blood-collection device that can obtain blood samples from a fingerstick that produce lab-quality results.

The device, called the BD MiniDraw Capillary Blood Collection System, is less invasive than traditional blood-collection methods and means that the blood can be drawn by a trained healthcare worker, instead of a specialized phlebotomist, BD said.

The company said the device also means that blood could be collected in more convenient locations, including retail pharmacies.

BD said the 510(k) clearances include blood collection for a lipid panel, certain chemistry tests, and hemoglobin and hematocrit testing, some of the most commonly ordered lab tests. BD also plans to expand the blood tests that can be enabled by the new device in the future.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-23 0728ET