FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (June 13, 2024) - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, today released its 2023 Product Security Annual Report to update customers about health care cybersecurity trends, the company's methodology for securing BD products and its impact on advancing best practices for medical device cybersecurity.

Through the report, BD is increasing awareness of health care cybersecurity challenges and the company's commitment to product security, transparency and collaboration.

"The health care industry continues to face multifaceted, complex cybersecurity challenges," said Nimi Ocholi, vice president, Research and Development, Product Security at BD. "We remain committed to enhancing the security of BD products, protecting patient safety and privacy, and advancing cybersecurity best practices across the health care industry. Building on our legacy of innovation, we strive to provide secure and reliable technologies as we tackle critical health care challenges and advance care across the patient journey."

With an emphasis on protecting the medical device ecosystem, the report discusses:

Strategic approach to product security - BD products are developed using a cybersecurity framework that is aligned to International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards.

- BD products are developed using a cybersecurity framework that is aligned to International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards. Securing BD products - The report highlights the company's approach to integrating security into the product lifecycle, from R&D to post-market support, along with examples of how cybersecurity controls are incorporated into software releases and new product designs.

- The report highlights the company's approach to integrating security into the product lifecycle, from R&D to post-market support, along with examples of how cybersecurity controls are incorporated into software releases and new product designs. Collaboration and transparency - BD participates in cybersecurity working groups and public-private partnerships and maintains a culture of transparency with its customers and patients.

"Cybersecurity isn't just an aspect of what we do - it's in our DNA," said Miguel Crespo, chief information security officer for BD. "Cybersecurity at its core is about fostering a culture of trust and transparency with customers and patients, which has been our longstanding approach to product security at BD."

For more information about the company's approach to product security, download the BD 2023 Product Security Annual Report.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:



Media :

Jennifer Wolf

Assoc. Dir., Public Relations - Cybersecurity

201.258.0540

jennifer.wolf@bd.com