By Sabela Ojea

Becton Dickinson agreed to pay a settlement of $85 million to resolve claims against the company and its officers regarding its Alaris infusion pump.

The medical technology company on Thursday said it filed the settlement documents and it is seeking approval by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

The company's results and free cash flow position won't be materially impacted by the settlement, linked to a class action shareholder litigation filed in February 2020.

Investors accused the company of hiding looming regulatory hurdles impacting sales of its Alaris infusion pump.

Becton Dickinson and its management have denied any wrongdoing, the company added.

