PR
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO ANNOUNCE FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2022

09/15/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
UNION, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8:15am EDT. The fiscal 2022 second quarter results press release and related materials, for the period ended August 27, 2022, will be issued approximately 45 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.  

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call and Investor Presentation
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s fiscal 2022 second quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-404-400-0571, or if international, 1-866-374-5140, and entering passcode ID number 63266542#. A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the sales and earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be available for replay after the call. 

About the Company
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harmondiscount.com, and facevalues.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bed-bath--beyond-inc-to-announce-fiscal-2022-second-quarter-earnings-results-on-september-29-2022-301625811.html

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond


© PRNewswire 2022
