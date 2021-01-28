Bed Bath & Beyond : German brokerage Trade Republic disrupted on Reddit trade surge

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - German online brokerage Trade
Republic said trading on its platform was disrupted on Thursday
due to a surge in dealings in Gamestop, Blackberry
and other stocks at the centre of a tussle between retail
investors and big hedge funds.
An army of individual traders, working through online
brokerages and on social media sites such as Reddit, have drove
up stock prices of several firms and forced some Wall Street
institutions to abandon costly "short" bets that prices would
fall.
Trade Republic, says it has 150,000 clients and 1 billion
euros ($1.21 billion) under management, attributed Thursday's
high volumes to the "hefty, coordinated share speculation"
reported in the media.
The company said it had shifted to a backup platform in the
morning that was also suffering from technical problems, but
trade had largely resumed by late afternoon.
It said it was no longer taking orders for some shares,
including Gamestop, Blackberry, Nokia, and Bed Bath &
Beyond.
($1 = 0.8251 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Edmund Blair)