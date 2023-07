July 12 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc:

* BED BATH & BEYOND INC - ON JULY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT ENTERED AN ORDER AUTHORIZING CO PARTIES' ENTRY INTO AN ASSET PURCHASE DEAL DATED AS OF JUNE 30

* BED BATH & BEYOND INC: MARK SROUR-SERURE, DREAM ON ME INDUSTRIES, INC., DREAM 545 WESTON CANAL ROAD SUBMITTED A BID FOR "BUYBUY BABY" BUSINESS

* BED BATH & BEYOND INC - NO QUALIFIED OR VIABLE GOING-CONCERN BIDS WERE SUBMITTED AHEAD OF THE DEADLINE

* BED BATH & BEYOND- AS A RESULT, ON JULY 7, GOING-CONCERN AUCTION FOR "BUYBUY BABY" WAS CANCELLED AND PURCHASER WAS DECLARED THE WINNING BIDDER

* BED BATH & BEYOND - PURSUANT TO DEAL, THE COMPANY PARTIES WILL SELL "BUYBUY BABY" BRAND FOR ABOUT $15.5 MILLION AND ASSUMPTION OF ASSUMED LIABILITIES