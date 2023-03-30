Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond announces $300 million stock offering

03/30/2023 | 03:37pm BST
FILE PHOTO: A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with investment bank B Riley to sell $300 million of its shares, as the struggling retailer looks to raise equity.

The home goods retailer added it was terminating its previous public equity offering and all outstanding warrants for Series A Convertible Preferred Stock made in February.

The company had planned to raise around $1 billion through the offering of preferred stock and warrants in a last-minute attempt to ditch bankruptcy, and had so far raised $360 million through the complex deal.

On March 20, Bed Bath's stock dropped 21% to close at 81 cents after the company's announcement that it was seeking shareholder approval for a reverse stock split.

Bed Bath's stock has remained under $1 since then, leaving the home goods retailer at risk of losing additional funding from hedge fund Hudson Bay Capital Management, a pivotal investor.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering made on Thursday to enable its strategic initiatives in fiscal 2023, such as investing in merchandise inventory, increasing store footprint and realigning cost structure.

Separately, Bed Bath said it expects fourth-quarter comparable sales to decline in the 40% to 50% range, compared with analysts' estimates of a 26.3% drop, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of the company fell about 10% in early trade on Thursday as the company expects demand to dwindle after its merchandising strategy to sell more store-branded products flopped.

The retailer added it also expects operating losses to continue and fourth-quarter net sales to be about $1.2 billion, compared with estimates of $1.43 billion.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 609 M - 4 552 M
Net income 2023 -1 283 M - -1 041 M
Net Debt 2023 1 791 M - 1 454 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,06x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 93,5 M 93,5 M 75,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 0,80 $
Average target price 1,54 $
Spread / Average Target 91,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Holly Felder Etlin Chief Financial Officer
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-68.46%94
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.55%13 877
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.3.18%7 825
RH-8.04%5 417
DUNELM GROUP PLC13.59%2 762
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-0.87%634
