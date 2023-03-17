Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.030 USD   -2.83%
06:15pBed Bath & Beyond announces reverse stock split plan, shares drop
RE
05:32pBed Bath & Beyond seeks shareholder approval for reverse stock split
RE
05:31pBed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Special Shareholder Meeting to Approve Reverse Stock Split
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bed Bath & Beyond announces reverse stock split plan, shares drop

03/17/2023 | 06:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People shop at Bed Bath & Beyond in Michigan

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond said on Friday it was seeking shareholder approval for a reverse stock split, sending the struggling retailer's shares 13% lower in extended trading.

The company plans to hold a special meeting on March 27 to determine the split at a ratio in the range of 1-for-5 to 1-for-10, with the final ratio to be decided by the board.

The news comes less than two weeks after it was announced that the stock would be removed from the small-cap S&P 600 index, following a near 60% plunge this year as the retailer fights to stave off bankruptcy.

"The board believes that the reverse stock split will likely result in a higher per-share trading price, which is intended to generate greater investor interest in the company," Bed Bath & Beyond said in a regulatory filing.

CEO Sue Gove said the move would enable the company to continue rebuilding liquidity to execute its turnaround plans and better position it financially.

In February, the company said it was planning to raise some $1 billion through an offering of preferred stock and warrants. So far, it has raised $360 million out of the planned total.

Bed Bath & Beyond shot to popularity in the 1990s as a go-to shopping destination for couples making wedding registries and planning for new babies, but it has seen demand dwindle as its merchandising strategy to sell more store-branded products flopped.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
06:15pBed Bath & Beyond announces reverse stock split plan, shares drop
RE
05:32pBed Bath & Beyond seeks shareholder approval for reverse stock split
RE
05:31pBed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Special Shareholder Meeting to Approve Reverse Stock S..
PR
03/15Bed Bath & Beyond® and buybuy BABY® Recognize Sleep Awareness Month With Tips and Tools..
PR
03/14Bed Bath & Beyond Amends Equity Offering Agreement; Shares Fall
MT
03/14Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
03/14Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Amends Equity Offering Agreement
PR
03/14Bed Bath And Bankruptcy : The Prudence Of Avoiding Ch. 11 (Video)
AQ
03/08Bed Bath & Beyond Gets $135 Million in Additional Proceeds From Equity Offering
MT
03/08Bed Bath & Beyond raises $135 million more to aid turnaround effort
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 582 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 283 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 791 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,07x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 123 M 123 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1,03 $
Average target price 1,52 $
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Holly Felder Etlin Chief Financial Officer
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-57.77%123
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.84%13 778
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.4.38%7 944
RH-7.07%5 474
DUNELM GROUP PLC15.73%2 767
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED3.26%654