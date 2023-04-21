Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
0.2935 USD   -2.17%
04/21Bed Bath & Beyond considers asset sales, Sixth Street bankruptcy loan - Bloomberg News
RE
04/21Bed Bath & Beyond considering asset sales, Sixth Street bankruptcy loan - Bloomberg News
RE
04/21Confusing data
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bed Bath & Beyond considers asset sales, Sixth Street bankruptcy loan - Bloomberg News

04/21/2023 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is considering sales of assets and intellectual property as part of a potential bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this weekend, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

The home goods retailer is also looking to secure funding from U.S.-based investment firm Sixth Street Partners to support its operations through Chapter 11 proceedings but the plans could still change, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Bed Bath and Beyond did not respond to a request for comment, while Sixth Street Partners declined to comment.

In January, Reuters reported that the embattled retailer was negotiating a loan to help it navigate bankruptcy proceedings, with Sixth Street in talks to provide some funding. The investment firm loaned Bed Bath & Beyond $375 million in 2022.

Bed Bath & Beyond raised doubts in January about its ability to continue as a going concern, just months after it announced more than $500 million in new financing, job cuts and 150 store closures.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
04/21Bed Bath & Beyond considers asset sales, Sixth Street bankruptcy loan - Bloomberg News
RE
04/21Bed Bath & Beyond considering asset sales, Sixth Street bankruptcy loan - Bloomberg New..
RE
04/21Confusing data
MS
04/20Top Stories at Midday: Tesla's Margins Shrink, Bed Bath & Beyond I..
MT
04/20Global markets live: L'Oréal, AT&T, Tesla, Blackstone, American Expr..
MS
04/20What knocked volatility down?
MS
04/20Top Premarket Decliners
MT
04/19Bed Bath & Beyond Is Preparing A Bankruptcy Filing For As Early As This Weekend - WSJ
RE
04/19Top Midday Gainers
MT
04/19Bed Bath & Beyond Reportedly Reviving Bankruptcy Plan
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 539 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 283 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 791 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 137 M 137 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,29 $
Average target price 1,39 $
Spread / Average Target 373%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Holly Felder Etlin Chief Financial Officer
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-88.05%140
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.55%14 740
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.6.29%8 021
RH-6.38%5 423
DUNELM GROUP PLC16.04%2 852
ARHAUS, INC.-14.67%1 165
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer