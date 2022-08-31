Log in
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-30 pm EDT
12.11 USD   -9.29%
06:44aBed Bath & Beyond discloses stock offering plan ahead of strategy update, shares fall
RE
06:36aBed Bath & Beyond falls after disclosing a stock offering plan
RE
06:33aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond, WeWork Poised to Rise
MT
Bed Bath & Beyond discloses stock offering plan ahead of strategy update, shares fall

08/31/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Wednesday disclosed in a regulatory filing that it could offer more of its common shares, sending the value of its stock down about 20% in premarket trading.

The struggling home goods retailer, which is a favorite among retail traders, did not reveal the size of the potential stock offering.

The company is expected to disclose a roughly $375 million loan later in the day when it provides an update on its turnaround plans.

Its shares have gained more than 13% in the last two sessions in the run-up to the upcoming strategy update.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 501 M - -
Net income 2023 -633 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,52x
Yield 2023 0,94%
Capitalization 965 M 965 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 22,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 12,11 $
Average target price 4,48 $
Spread / Average Target -63,0%
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gustavo Arnal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
John R. Hartmann Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-16.94%965
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.30%10 891
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-8.84%10 339
RH-50.43%6 556
DUNELM GROUP PLC-49.31%1 648
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-23.75%711