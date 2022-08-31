Bed Bath & Beyond discloses stock offering plan ahead of strategy update, shares fall

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on
Wednesday disclosed in a regulatory filing that it could offer
more of its common shares, sending the value of its stock down
about 20% in premarket trading.
The struggling home goods retailer, which is a favorite
among retail traders, did not reveal the size of the potential
stock offering.
The company is expected to disclose a roughly $375 million
loan later in the day when it provides an update on its
turnaround plans.
Its shares have gained more than 13% in the last two
sessions in the run-up to the upcoming strategy update.
