  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52:54 2023-01-27 pm EST
2.595 USD   +2.98%
01:01pBed Bath & Beyond efforts to find buyer stalled - Bloomberg News
RE
12:51pBed Bath & Beyond Falters In Effort To Find Buyer In Bankruptcy - Bloomberg News
RE
06:31aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Intel Poised to Decline, Bed Bath & Beyond to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bed Bath & Beyond efforts to find buyer stalled - Bloomberg News

01/27/2023 | 01:01pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A person exits a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's efforts to find a buyer ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing have stalled, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 546 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 791 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,17x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 294 M 294 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,52 $
Average target price 1,58 $
Spread / Average Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Crossen SVP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.29.08%294
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.52%14 551
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.8.25%8 394
RH15.32%7 127
DUNELM GROUP PLC14.91%2 801
NICK SCALI LIMITED14.38%699