Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle, begins liquidation sale

April 23 - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after the home goods
retailer failed to secure funds to stay afloat, and has begun a
liquidation sale.
The home goods retailer, which shot to popularity in the
1990s as a go-to shopping destination for couples making wedding
registries and planning for new babies, has seen demand drop off
in recent years as its merchandising strategy to sell more
store-branded products flopped.
Last year's moves to abandon that strategy, and to bring
in more national brands that shoppers recognize, had not shown
signs of working, with the company reporting a loss of about
$393 million after sales plunged 33% for the quarter ending Nov.
26.
The Union, New Jersey-based retailer filed for
bankruptcy in a District of New Jersey court, listing both its
estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and
$10 billion, according to a court filing.
The company said that it has received a commitment of
approximately $240 million in debtor-in-possession financing
from Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, according to a
statement.
While the retailer has begun a liquidation sale, it intends
to use the Chapter 11 proceedings to conduct a limited sale and
marketing process for some or all of its assets, according to
the statement.
The company added that its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120
buybuy BABY stores and websites will remain open and continue
serving customers as it starts efforts to effect the closure of
its retail locations.
In January, the company raised doubts about its ability to
continue as a going concern just months after it announced more
than $500 million in new financing, as well as job cuts and 150
store closures.
In February, the embattled retailer had planned to raise
around $1 billion through the offering of preferred stock and
warrants to avoid bankruptcy.
The company was able to raise $360 million from the
complex deal helping it pay loan defaults and interest payments
for senior notes.
But Bed Bath terminated the deal in late March and announced
plans to sell $300 million worth of its shares, warning it might
have to file for bankruptcy if it could not secure the funds.
In February, according to a court filing, Bed Bath &
Beyond's Canadian operations were going out of business. The
Canadian division, which operates 54 Bed Bath & Beyond stores
and 11 buybuy BABY stores, is insolvent, the filing posted on
the website of consultancy Alvarez & Marsal showed.
