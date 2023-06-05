Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBBYQ   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBYQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:52 2023-06-05 pm EDT
0.2460 USD   -1.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond in talks to sell Buybuy Baby to Go Global Retail - WSJ

06/05/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Inside view of a buybuy Baby store in Libertyview Industrial Plaza, Brooklyn, New York

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is in talks to sell its Buybuy Baby chain to retail investment firm Go Global Retail, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in April and initiated a liquidation sale after struggling with weak demand and mounting losses.

The company had said at the time that it planned to use the Chapter 11 proceedings to seek outside buyers who could keep its business going or purchase assets such as the baby gear chain.

Go Global Retail owns children's clothing brand Janie and Jack and womenswear label ModCloth.

Bed Bath & Beyond and Go Global Retail did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 881 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 473 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,01x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,25 $
Average target price 2,67 $
Spread / Average Target 971%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Holly Felder Etlin Chief Financial & Restructuring Officer
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-90.08%116
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.14%14 226
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.3.17%7 614
RH-5.61%5 562
DUNELM GROUP PLC16.14%2 861
ARHAUS, INC.-25.64%1 015
