Bed Bath & Beyond in talks to sell Buybuy Baby to Go Global Retail - WSJ

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in April and initiated a liquidation sale after struggling with weak demand and mounting losses.

The company had said at the time that it planned to use the Chapter 11 proceedings to seek outside buyers who could keep its business going or purchase assets such as the baby gear chain.

Go Global Retail owns children's clothing brand Janie and Jack and womenswear label ModCloth.

Bed Bath & Beyond and Go Global Retail did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

