  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
0.4274 USD   -28.00%
03/31Bed Bath & Beyond is sued by ousted CEO over unpaid severance
RE
03/31Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Enters into Committed Equity Facility for Additional Funding; Builds on Recent Launch of New At-the-Market Offering
AQ
03/31Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Friday
MT
News 
Bed Bath & Beyond is sued by ousted CEO over unpaid severance

Bed Bath & Beyond is sued by ousted CEO over unpaid severance

03/31/2023 | 08:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A person exits a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc was sued on Friday by Mark Tritton, who was ousted last June as chief executive of the troubled home goods retailer, in a complaint accusing the company of failing to honor his $6,765,000 severance agreement.

According to the complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Tritton said Bed Bath & Beyond stopped making required bi-monthly payments in January, with its chief legal officer citing the need to preserve cash as the sole reason.

In those discussions, Bed Bath & Beyond "conceded Tritton was (and is) entitled" to severance payments, under his agreement dated four days after he was replaced as chief executive, the complaint said.

Tritton also accused the company of "bad faith" for proposing a "buyout" of his severance at a discount but only if performance improves, even as it has resumed paying severance to some former employees.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to requests for comment after business hours. Tritton's lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The Union, New Jersey-based company is trying to turn around its business after taking on too much debt, being slow to embrace online sales and alienating consumers by de-emphasizing brand-name products.

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing hundreds of stores, and on Thursday announced plans to sell up to $300 million of stock.

It also estimated that sales in stores open at least one year fell 40% to 50% in the quarter ending Feb. 25, and again warned that bankruptcy was possible if its turnaround failed.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond closed down 16.6 cents at a record closing low of 42.7 cents on Friday.

The company is one of several "meme" stocks, and its shares traded at $30 as recently as last August.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 609 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 283 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 791 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,03x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 183 M 183 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 12,4%
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 0,43 $
Average target price 1,54 $
Spread / Average Target 260%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Holly Felder Etlin Chief Financial Officer
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-76.35%254
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.75%13 829
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.2.85%7 828
RH-11.06%5 239
DUNELM GROUP PLC12.87%2 782
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-0.65%637
