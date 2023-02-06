Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
5.860 USD   +92.13%
05:31pBed bath and beyond says will likely file for bankruptcy protect…
RE
05:29pBed Bath & Beyond moves to raise $1 billion as bankruptcy clouds loom
RE
05:19pBed Bath & Beyond Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bed Bath & Beyond moves to raise $1 billion as bankruptcy clouds loom

02/06/2023 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Monday it was planning to raise some $1 billion through an offering of preferred stock and warrants, a last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy.

The move comes just weeks after the retailer said it had defaulted on a loan, raising concerns about its future.

Shares of the retailer, which closed up 92.1% at $5.86 in wild trading session, were down as much as 25% in extended trading.  

Bed Bath said it was planning to raise about $225 million through an offering of Series A convertible preferred stock. An additional $800 million could be raised through people exercising warrants to buy common stock.

The embattled retailer said it would use the proceeds of the offering to repay outstanding revolving loans under its asset-based lending (ABL) facility.

In January, the company raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern just months after it announced more than $500 million in new financing, as well as job cuts and 150 store closures.

Retailers in distress often look to bankruptcy protection after the holiday season to take advantage of the cash cushion provided by recent sales.

Bed Bath & Beyond said in January it had defaulted on a loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Bloomberg News reported that the company's efforts to find a buyer had also stalled.

Prospective buyers sometimes wait until a company files for bankruptcy before agreeing to purchase assets, hoping to negotiate more favorable terms.

Sources have told Reuters that Bed Bath & Beyond has lined up liquidators to close additional stores unless a last-minute buyer emerges.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABL GROUP ASA -0.30% 16.85 Real-time Quote.10.82%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 92.13% 5.86 Delayed Quote.21.51%
All news about BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
05:31pBed bath and beyond says will likely file for bankruptcy protect…
RE
05:29pBed Bath & Beyond moves to raise $1 billion as bankruptcy clouds loom
RE
05:19pBed Bath & Beyond Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
05:01pBed Bath & Beyond announces offering of convertible preferred stock
RE
04:52pBed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Series A Convertible Preferred St..
PR
02/03Nordstrom Shares Climb as Activist Investor Ryan Cohen Reportedly Pushes for Board Chan..
MT
02/03Nordstrom May See Ryan Cohen Pushing for Board Changes as He Reportedly Raises Stake; S..
MT
02/02Investor Ryan Cohen takes stake in Nordstrom - WSJ
RE
01/31Global markets live: GM, Pfizer, Exxon, UBS, Boeing...
MS
01/31Fed Policy Meeting in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Fall Pre-Bell Tues..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 622 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 791 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,21x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 356 M 356 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,05 $
Average target price 1,58 $
Spread / Average Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Crossen SVP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.21.51%356
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.44%14 782
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.22.25%9 352
RH28.61%7 925
DUNELM GROUP PLC26.05%3 008
NICK SCALI LIMITED16.73%701