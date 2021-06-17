Bed Bath & Beyond : Invites Customers To The 'Beyond Big Savings Event' With Up To 50% Off Thousands Of Items, $100 In Rewards And Free Same-Day Delivery

UNION, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced that its annual 'Beyond BIG™ Savings Event' will be even bigger and better this year with free Same Day Delivery for orders $39 or more AND a rewards offer that will give customers up to $100 for future purchases. This is on top of thousands of great deals for every room of the house and outdoor living. The Beyond Big Savings Event will run for three days from June 20 – June 22 and will enable customers to get their purchases that very day, without the wait and whether they are shopping online or in-store, and without any membership required.

To help families get ready for summer with outdoor fun and travel, buybuy BABY is also holding its Big Baby Savings Event during these days and will likewise offer free Same Day Delivery on top of great deals. Combined with a recently held event that provided customers with rewards for a future purchase, the Big Baby Savings Event is making it more affordable to shop for babies and toddlers.

"We're always innovating to provide our customers with inspiration, value and ease, but we're taking things to a whole new level with this year's Beyond BIG Savings Event," said Cindy Davis, EVP, and Chief Brand Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Decorist. "We're offering free Same Day Delivery because we want Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY customers to enjoy their selections that very day, no matter how they choose to shop with us. We're proud to offer these tremendous deals and inspire customers with a leading product assortment that enable customers to home, happier."

Customers in eligible zip codes can utilize the Same Day Delivery service, or Buy Online Pickup in Store or Curbside, by going to bedbathandbeyond.com or buybuybaby.com and selecting any of these convenient digital options at checkout.

Whether shopping online or in-store, customers shopping the Beyond Big Savings Event will get $50 in MyFunds for spending $200 -- and $100 for spending $400 -- for a future purchase at Bed Bath & Beyond. Customers can save up to 50% off thousands of items – or more -- during the event, including:

60% off select Crux® appliances

20% off Calphalon® Premier ™ nonstick 10-piece cookware set

nonstick 10-piece cookware set Up to 80% off table linens

Up to 50% off UGG® bedding

Up to 50% off select bath products

Up to $280 off select Shark®, BISSELL®, Neato® vacuums

off select Shark®, BISSELL®, Neato® vacuums 40% off Champs® luggage

Up to 40% off rugs

The Big Baby Savings Event for buybuy BABY, both online and in-store, include great deals for car seats and strollers, furniture, feeding & safety, clothing, toys and bath, such as:

25% off Graco® Pack 'n Play® Newborn2Toddler Playard

50% off selected clothing from Carter's® and Osh Kosh®

25% off Boppy® shopping cart and highchair covers

20% off Select Contours® baby carriers

25% off Baby Delight® Go With Me ™ slumber folding bassinet

slumber folding bassinet 20% off Select JuJuBe® diaper bags

20% off babymoov® sun shelter anti UV & teepee tent

The Company first launched Same Day Delivery last year and recently strengthened the service through a partnership with DoorDash. Customers can also shop through other convenient digital-first services such as Buy Online Pickup In Store or Curbside, or ship to home, or through in-store shopping at locations throughout North America.

