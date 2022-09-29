Bed Bath & Beyond quarterly loss widens on merchandising issues
09/29/2022 | 07:33am EDT
(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Thursday reported a bigger quarterly loss as the embattled home goods chain struggled to stock its shelves with in-demand styles and people cut back on spending amid decades-high inflation.
The company's net loss was $366.2 million, or $4.59 per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $73.2 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)