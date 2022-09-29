Advanced search
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
6.460 USD   +1.25%
07:44aBed Bath & Beyond : Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
07:42aBed Bath & Beyond : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33aBed Bath & Beyond quarterly loss widens on merchandising issues
RE
Bed Bath & Beyond quarterly loss widens on merchandising issues

09/29/2022 | 07:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Thursday reported a bigger quarterly loss as the embattled home goods chain struggled to stock its shelves with in-demand styles and people cut back on spending amid decades-high inflation.

The company's net loss was $366.2 million, or $4.59 per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $73.2 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
