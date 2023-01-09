Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report
01:40 2023-01-09 pm EST
1.675 USD   +27.86%
Bed, Bath & Beyond rebounds in meme-stock rally

01/09/2023 | 12:59pm EST
A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc rebounded sharply in high volume trading on Monday amid speculation by retail investors that the struggling home goods seller might be a potential acquisition target.

Shares of the company were last up 35% at $1.77, on track for their biggest one-day percentage surge since Aug. 8.

As of mid-day, traders had exchanged $114 million worth of the Bed, Bath & Beyond's shares, nearly matching the company's entire stock market value of $157 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Online retail stock forums, including Reddit, have been buzzing about a possible M&A deal, fueling a buying frenzy reminiscent of the "meme stock" phenomenon of 2020, in which shares of troubled companies such as GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings soared amid viral interest on forums such as WallStreetBets.

Bed, Bath & Beyond's stock lost nearly half its value last Thursday and Friday after the company warned it may not be able to carry on as a going concern and may have to seek relief through bankruptcy.

Reuters also reported on Thursday the company was preparing to seek bankruptcy protection in coming weeks.

Bed Bath & Beyond has struggled for years with shrinking sales as it competes against Amazon and other rivals, with investors pointing to problems including cluttered stores and an over-reliance on discount coupons. Its shares fell 83% in 2022.

In a filing last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it expected to show a net loss of $385.8 million for its fiscal quarter ending in November, including $100 million of impairment charges. The company is scheduled to report its results early on Tuesday.

Of the 13 analysts covering the company, three recommend "hold," eight rate the stock "sell," and two have "strong sell" recommendations. The median target price is $2, down from $3 a month ago.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York; Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Editing by Alison Williams)

By Stephen Culp


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 3.65% 3.99 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 31.27% 1.7136 Delayed Quote.-47.81%
GAMESTOP CORP. 1.94% 16.77 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 763 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 287 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,09x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1,31 $
Average target price 2,38 $
Spread / Average Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Crossen SVP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-47.81%153
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.79%14 427
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.7.69%8 238
RH9.31%6 736
DUNELM GROUP PLC5.92%2 515
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED3.91%655