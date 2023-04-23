Advanced search
Bed Bath & Beyond's rocky ride to bankruptcy filing
RE
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
RE
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy - Court Filing
RE
Bed Bath & Beyond's rocky ride to bankruptcy filing

04/23/2023 | 06:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after the home goods retailer failed to secure funds to stay afloat.

In March, the company said it would sell $300 million worth of its shares to raise more capital and might have to file for bankruptcy if it failed to secure the funds.

Here's a look at some of the major developments at the retailer over the past year:

Date Development

March 7, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen discloses a near

2022 10% stake in the company and says he wants the

retailer to explore strategic alternatives that

include a full sale.

March 25, Bed Bath & Beyond and Cohen reach a settlement

2022 where three new directors will join the

company's board and it will look for

alternatives for its buybuy Baby unit.

April 13, The company reports a surprise quarterly loss on

2022 a 22% slump in sales, which it blames on

supply-chain issues and falling store traffic.

June 29, The company replaces Chief Executive Officer

2022 Mark Tritton as part of a management shake-up to

reverse a slump in its business.

Aug. 16, Shares of the company jump nearly 30%; analysts

2022 point to a short squeeze on the meme stock.

Aug. 18, The company's stock plunges after a regulatory

2022 filing shows that Cohen exited his position in

the company.

Aug. 31, Bed Bath & Beyond secures more than $500 million

2022 in financing, pauses plans to sell buybuy Baby,

announces plans to close 150 stores, cut jobs

and overhaul its merchandising strategy.

Sept. 04, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal falls to

2022 his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper, in

what was later ruled a suicide.

Sept. 29, The company says it is seeing early signs that

2022 efforts to clear excess inventory are working

and it expects its cash flow to break even in

the fourth quarter.

Oct. 26, Interim CEO Sue Gove will keep the role

2022 permanently, the company says.

Jan. 05, Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to seek

2023 bankruptcy protection in coming weeks, sources

tell Reuters, after the company raises doubts

about its ability to continue as a going

concern.

Jan. 10, The company reports a much wider-than-expected

2023 quarterly loss and sales that plunged by a

third, failing to halt the months-long cash burn

that led to warnings of a possible bankruptcy.

Jan. 10, Bed Bath & Beyond says it would lay off more

2023 employees in an attempt to reduce costs.

Jan. 11, Shares of the retailer surge 69% and then

2023 another 20% after the bell, as individual

investors piled in, extending stock's rebound

from multi-decade lows hit earlier and reviving

a rally in other meme stocks.

Jan. 18, CNBC reports that the company has been in talks

2023 with prospective buyers and lenders.

Jan. 26, Bed Bath & Beyond says it received a notice of

2023 default on its loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank

N.A., triggering a 22% slump in its shares.

Jan. 27, Bloomberg News reports the company's efforts to

2023 find a buyer ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing

have stalled.

Jan. 30, Reuters reports the company is seeking

2023 bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, and

negotiating a loan with investment firm Sixth

Street.

Feb. 6, Company says in a filing that it plans to raise

2023 about $1 billion through an offering of

preferred stock and warrants in a move to stave

off bankruptcy.

Feb. 7, Retailer says it raised about $225 million in an

2023 equity offering and may get another $800 million

over the next 10 months.

Feb. 10, A court filing posted on the website of

2023 consultancy Alvarez & Marsal shows the company

will wind down its operations in Canada.

March 8, Company says it raised another $135 million in

2023 an equity offering and was in the process of

rebuilding its business.

March 17, Retailer was seeking shareholder approval for a

2023 reverse stock split in the range of 1-for-5 to

1-for-10.

March 30, Company announces plans to sell $300 million

2023 worth of its shares and once again warned it

might likely have to file for bankruptcy.

It also terminated its previous offering of

preferred stock and warrants.

April 5, Bed Bath's board urges shareholders to approve

2023 the reverse stock split and says if the plan

fails, bankruptcy would be imminent.

April 19, The company is preparing to file for bankruptcy

2023 as early as the weekend, the Wall Street Journal

reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

April 23, The company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

2023 protection.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik, Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru and Anirudh Saligrama; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Subhranshu Sahu and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
