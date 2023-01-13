Meme stocks start 2023 on a high note as investors re-embrace risk

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Resurgent risk appetite among some
investors is fueling rallies in the shares of so-called meme
stocks after a crushing year for equities.
Notable moves include a more than 70% surge since the
start of January in the shares of Bed Bath & Beyond.
The company’s shares hit a three-decade low last week when the
retailer warned it could seek bankruptcy protection.
The retailer's shares were recently down more than 15% on
Friday. The New York Times reported the company is in talks with
private equity firm Sycamore Partners for the sale of its assets
as part of a possible bankruptcy process.
Carvana Co shares, meanwhile, are up nearly 45%
this month amid heavy short interest, while shares up Revlon Inc
are up 11%. Shares of older meme stocks have joined in
the rally, with GameStop Corp up nearly 11% and AMC
Entertainment Holdings Inc up nearly 23%.
A 1,600% rise in shares of GameStop in early 2021 first put
the spotlight on meme stocks and the retail investors that
helped drive many of their rallies as they coordinated in forums
such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets. Though many of those initial
rallies have since sputtered, meme stocks have seen a number of
short-lived rebounds since then, often coinciding with resurging
risk appetite in broader markets.
Signs of easing inflation that some investors believe
may push the Federal Reserve to end its rate increases sooner
than projected appear to be contributing to the latest moves in
meme stocks while also helping push up the S&P 500, which is up
3.5% this year. The index fell more than 19% in 2022.
"When we get a little bit of easing in inflation
expectations … risk appetite comes back on and retail investors
tend to pile into [meme stocks] in hopes of this lottery-like
payoff," said Garrett DeSimone, head of quantitative research at
OptionMetrics.
Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s
fear gauge because it reflects demand for downside protection,
was recently at 18.1, its lowest level since Jan '22.
"The rally in risk assets has carried meme stocks in its
wake," said Jason Benowitz, senior portfolio manager at CI
Roosevelt.
Also, “investors who sold for tax reasons in late 2022 might
be reinvesting in early 2023," he said.
Analysts at Vanda Research noted that January and
February tend to be among the strongest months for retail
inflows.
“Moreover, retail investors tend to rev up their
purchases heading into the earnings reporting season, as
heightened volatility presents more opportunities for attractive
returns,” Vanda’s analysts wrote.
Market participants are quick to warn that similar
rallies in meme stocks - as well as broader markets - have
crumbled in the last year. GameStop shares are down more than
75% from their peak, while Bed Bath & Beyond shares, which
surged to above $20 last year, quickly reversed those gains. A
number of bounces in the S&P 500 last year also crumbled.
Despite the renewed buying from retail investors, "the
hurdle to reach previous net-flow highs looks difficult, and any
meme stock mania is poised to be short-lived, in our view,"
Vanda analysts wrote.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Aurora Ellis)