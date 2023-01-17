Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, becoming the
latest casualty among U.S. retailers in the aftermath of the
pandemic, as it struggled with low demand and increased
competition from online buying.
Troubled retailers often seek bankruptcy protection after
the holiday season to take advantage of any cash infusion
provided by recent sales.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc raised doubts about its
ability to continue as a going concern earlier this
month.
Rockaway, New Jersey-based Party City said it had reached a
pre-negotiated agreement with a bondholder group to support an
"expedited restructuring," which it expected to complete in the
second quarter of this year.
It reported $1 billion to $10 billion of both estimated
assets and liabilities, and said it had obtained $150 million in
debtor-in-possession financing to support its operations.
The party supplies retailer's fortunes have dwindled since
the COVID-19 pandemic as it wrestled with slowing sales due to
lockdowns and store closures, along with inventory shortages and
tight helium supplies due to global supply chain disruptions.
The company also battled higher freight, labor and raw
materials costs as it pulled forward shipping timelines to
ensure enough products on its shelves.
Its subsidiaries outside of the U.S., its franchise stores,
and its Anagram business were not part of the bankruptcy
proceedings, the company said, adding that its stores would
continue to remain open.
(Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)