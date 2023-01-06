Party City plans bankruptcy filing within weeks - WSJ

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is
preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash
dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of the company fell about 50% to 18 cents in
afternoon trade.
The party supplies retailer, which has a market
capitalization of about $41 million, has been struggling with
weaker sales as persistently high inflation has impacted the
demand for its products.
The company is in discussions with its bondholders to convert
debt into equity to trim the balance sheet, the report said.
The report further added that Party City has engaged
AlixPartners LLP as a restructuring adviser.
Party City and AlixPartners did not immediately respond to
Reuters requests for comment.
Separately, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc was also
preparing to seek bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday,
following poor sales and an inability to compete with large
online and big-box retailers.
