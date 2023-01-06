Advanced search
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:35 2023-01-06 pm EST
1.335 USD   -21.01%
12:46pWall St jumps as jobs, services data calm rate hike worries
RE
12:30pParty City plans bankruptcy filing within weeks - WSJ
RE
10:08aUBS Adjusts Bed Bath & Beyond Price Target to $1.50 From $3.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
Party City plans bankruptcy filing within weeks - WSJ

01/06/2023 | 12:30pm EST
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company fell about 50% to 18 cents in afternoon trade.

The party supplies retailer, which has a market capitalization of about $41 million, has been struggling with weaker sales as persistently high inflation has impacted the demand for its products. The company is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt into equity to trim the balance sheet, the report said.

The report further added that Party City has engaged AlixPartners LLP as a restructuring adviser.

Party City and AlixPartners did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Separately, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc was also preparing to seek bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, following poor sales and an inability to compete with large online and big-box retailers. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -21.01% 1.3336 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC. -54.40% 0.16 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
Analyst Recommendations on BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 769 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 287 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 197 M 197 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1,69 $
Average target price 2,52 $
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Crossen SVP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
