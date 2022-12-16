Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:44 2022-12-16 am EST
2.915 USD   -2.18%
11:29aRetail investors turn to ETFs as recession fears knock down meme stocks
RE
12/07Shop Gifts for Everyone on The List at Bed Bath & Beyond®, buybuy BABY® and Harmon®
PR
12/06Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Retail investors turn to ETFs as recession fears knock down meme stocks

12/16/2022 | 11:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3d printed Robinhood and Reddit logos are seen near one dollar banknotes in front of displayed GameStop logo

(Reuters) - Retail investors are doubling down on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) as rising interest rates and volatile markets curb their appetite for risky assets such as meme stocks, SPACs and cryptocurrencies.

Global financial markets have taken a beating as central banks try to combat runaway inflation with aggressive rate hikes, thereby ending years of loose monetary policy that had underpinned a record rise in the prices of such assets.

Vanda Research highlighted a largely risk-off sentiment among investors in its latest report by pointing to a 4.4% year-over-year drop in single-stock purchases by retail traders to $173 billion even as inflows into ETFs rose nearly 14% to $116 billion.

On average, retail investors' portfolios are down about 39% in 2022 after recording gains of 18% in 2021, JPMorgan analysts Peng Cheng and Emma Wu said.

Graphic: Retail traders net sold single stocks in 2022, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znpnbblnypl/jpm.PNG "The ethos is really starting to spread in the retail investor community that if you want to build wealth through your investments, take a long-term view," Maximilian Rofagha, chief executive officer of Finimize, an abdrn-owned insights firm, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF).

Finimize's recent survey of 2,300 retail punters showed that despite their worries of a recession, only 1% wanted to exit their investments, with about 65% planning to continue investing and 29% aiming to invest more despite the cost-of-living crisis.

The investment trend, however, is leaning more toward ETFs tracking broader markets and away from the meme stock frenzy of 2021 that saw retail investors banding together on social media forums to fuel eye-popping gains in GameStop, AMC and others. Shares of GameStop and AMC are down 63% and 45%, respectively, this year.

S&P 500 index-tracking SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is the most purchased U.S. security among equities by retail investors this year, attracting $26.4 billion in inflows, compared with $17.7 billion last year, Vanda data showed.

Other top five purchases include Nasdaq-100 index-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust as well as the ever-popular shares of Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Advanced Micro Devices.

The sudden spike in borrowing costs, soaring inflation and fears of a looming recession have weighed on the ability of the Americans to stomach wild swings in stocks this year.

"We don't expect any speculative bursts to hold without a sustained rebound in both their portfolio and across the market," Vanda Research analyst Lucas Mantle said.

Retail investors' average daily trading volume in U.S. stocks has amounted to $13.8 billion so far in 2022, compared with $14.2 billion a year earlier, which was the peak of meme stock trading frenzy, according to the report.

"Where is future growth going to come from? Fundamentals matter more in the environment that we are in right now when you're starting to see questions like 'are we in a recession or not,'" said Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management in Chicago.

As for the coming year, January could see strong equity inflows from retail clients, especially after down market years like 2022, Bank of America Global Research said, citing data that dates back to 2008.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to propose some of the biggest changes to American equity market structure in nearly two decades, aimed at boosting transparency and fairness while increasing competition for individual investors' stock orders.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Medha Singh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -2.36% 64.965 Delayed Quote.-52.10%
APPLE INC. -1.37% 134.64 Delayed Quote.-23.13%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.39% 31.62 Delayed Quote.-28.59%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -3.52% 2.875 Delayed Quote.-80.04%
ETHOS LIMITED -1.22% 1023.4 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GAMESTOP CORP. -2.58% 20.06 Delayed Quote.-43.26%
INVESCO LTD. -2.87% 18.465 Delayed Quote.-15.20%
MULBERRY GROUP PLC 1.30% 233 Delayed Quote.-28.13%
NASDAQ 100 -1.15% 11224.44 Real-time Quote.-30.48%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.25% 10683.13 Real-time Quote.-30.90%
TESLA, INC. -4.65% 150.055 Delayed Quote.-55.24%
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD. 0.47% 19.07 End-of-day quote.-32.14%
All news about BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
11:29aRetail investors turn to ETFs as recession fears knock down meme stocks
RE
12/07Shop Gifts for Everyone on The List at Bed Bath & Beyond®, buybuy BABY® and Harmon®
PR
12/06Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/06Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations..
PR
11/25Bed Bath & Beyond Reportedly Struggles to Stock Shelves Ahead of Holiday
MT
11/25MarketScreener's World Press Review: November 25, 20..
MS
11/21Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/21Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Extension of Revised Exchange Offers and Consent Solic..
PR
11/21Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Coinbase Global Po..
MT
11/18Early Black Friday 'deals' abound, but actual bargains are scarce
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 995 M - -
Net income 2023 -954 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,25x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,98 $
Average target price 3,76 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Crossen SVP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-80.04%348
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.10%12 996
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-31.27%7 756
RH-51.58%6 137
DUNELM GROUP PLC-30.45%2 363
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-30.35%667